Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 4,974 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $139.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

