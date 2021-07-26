Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 207,786 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 322.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 197,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,269,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 129,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 690,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 52,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.50 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

