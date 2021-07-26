Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

