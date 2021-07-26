Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 17,780 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

