Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

