Paradiem LLC Buys New Shares in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $626.18 million, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.