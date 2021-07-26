Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,857 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Paya were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.90 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

