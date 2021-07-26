Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $103.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.69. The company had a trading volume of 78,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

