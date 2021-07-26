PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 285.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PayPal were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $308.53 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

