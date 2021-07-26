PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The company has a market cap of $360.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

