Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 255,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,961,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

