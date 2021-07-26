Peanut Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $50,342.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,823,053 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

