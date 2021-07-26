Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,146 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

