Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at $81.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.