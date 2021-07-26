Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.91 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.