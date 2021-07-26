Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as £490.74 ($641.15) and last traded at £488.90 ($638.75), with a volume of 2825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £488.50 ($638.23).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £477.46.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

