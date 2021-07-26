Phala Network Market Cap Tops $125.55 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $125.55 million and $41.07 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00847068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084522 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

