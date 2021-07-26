Phoneum (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,659.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $488,148.90 and $3,659.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.06 or 0.00815717 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,182,240,556 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

