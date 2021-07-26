Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,090 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

COST stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $424.41. 63,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,717. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $423.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

