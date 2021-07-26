Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.90. 82,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

