Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.83. 248,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.