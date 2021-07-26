Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $622.05. 46,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The company has a market capitalization of $296.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.59. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

