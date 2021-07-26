Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

