Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 636 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

NYSE PM traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $98.88. 57,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.