Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.16. 216,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,659. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

