Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.68. 80,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,721. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.37. The firm has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

