Piper Sandler Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $27.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delek US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Delek US by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.