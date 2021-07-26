Piper Sandler Increases TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $66.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

