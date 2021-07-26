Piper Sandler Weighs in on Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Crocs stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.06. Crocs has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

