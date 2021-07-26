Piper Sandler Weighs in on HollyFrontier Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HollyFrontier in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:HFC opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

