Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2.04 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00844160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00084040 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

