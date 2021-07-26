PlayFuel (PLF) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $3.89 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00859525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

