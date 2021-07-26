Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Playtika and EVERTEC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 4.02 $92.10 million $0.24 96.88 EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.14 $104.44 million $1.92 22.61

EVERTEC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Playtika. EVERTEC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A EVERTEC 22.29% 47.06% 14.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 EVERTEC 1 2 3 0 2.33

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 60.70%. EVERTEC has a consensus price target of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Playtika on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

