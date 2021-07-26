Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 350,000 Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

