Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET opened at $380.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $381.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.32.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

