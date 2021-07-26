Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Itron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 356.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

