Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 680,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.94 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

