Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

