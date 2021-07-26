Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.20

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $370,266.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00843219 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00084518 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,122,942 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

