Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.22.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$41.56 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

