PRIA 1-Day Volume Tops $2,009.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $258,576.07 and $2,009.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00010198 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRIA has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00048580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00014665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00791307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

