Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

