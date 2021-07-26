Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $32.68 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AAON were worth $32,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth $200,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AAON by 42.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AAON opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.51. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.