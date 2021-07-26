Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $38.55 Million Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,652,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

