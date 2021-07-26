Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

PPL opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

