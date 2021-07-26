Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

