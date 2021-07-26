Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

