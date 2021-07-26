Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $20.30 million and $280,234.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,763,465,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,374,649 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.