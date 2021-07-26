ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.94% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MYY opened at $24.60 on Monday. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

