Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.